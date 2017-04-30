Malamorte: nuovo disco su Pure Steel Records Condividi:



Si intitolerà Satan goes to heaven to destroy the kingdom of God il nuovo disco del combo italiano guidato da Lord Vampyr (Cain, Nailed God, Lord Vampyr’s Shadowreign). La pubblicazione è prevista per il 9 giugno prossimo sotto l’egida della teutonica Pure Steel Records e seguirà l’esordio “The fall of Babylon” del 2014 ed il successivo “Devilish illusions” del 2016, opere che hanno consolidato la reputazione della hoccult/heavy/doom metal romana, che dalle iniziali ambientazioni black metal è approdata ad uno stile che ingloba varie componenti dark-metal, fra King Diamond e primi Death SS.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Thorn in the flesh

3. Waiting for the end of Christianity

4. Unholy Cult

5. Satan goes to heaven to destroy the kingdom of god

6. Intramezzo

7. Blasphemies for the Horned God

8. Ode to Damnation

9. Aut Satan aut Nihil

10. Outro

http://www.malamorte.wixsite.com/malamorte

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Malamorte/1549227968623731